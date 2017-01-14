Divisional round of NFL playoffs: First up, Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Posted 7:37 am, January 14, 2017, by , Updated at 07:41AM, January 14, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Football fans are ready for what is expected to be an exciting weekend of football — especially on FOX6.

NFL on FOX begins with the Seattle Seahawks traveling to tackle the Atlanta Falcons in the Georgia Dome. Kickoff for that game is set for 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th.

The Green Bay Packers will then take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. It is the second time the two teams have met this season, with Dallas winning the Week 6 matchup at Lambeau Field. It’s a game you’ll be able to see only on FOX6.

sunday-coverage

According to Packers.com, it will be the second postseason meeting between the Packers and Cowboys in the last three years (2014 NFC Divisional) and the eighth meeting all-time in the playoffs. While Green Bay leads the regular season series, 14-13, Dallas leads the postseason series, 4-3.

In the AFC, the Houston Texans will square up against the New England Patriots on Saturday evening — and the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Kansas City to meet the Chiefs on Sunday evening.

