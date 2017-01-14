Divisional round of NFL playoffs: First up, Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

MILWAUKEE — Football fans are ready for what is expected to be an exciting weekend of football — especially on FOX6.

NFL on FOX begins with the Seattle Seahawks traveling to tackle the Atlanta Falcons in the Georgia Dome. Kickoff for that game is set for 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th.

The Green Bay Packers will then take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. It is the second time the two teams have met this season, with Dallas winning the Week 6 matchup at Lambeau Field. It’s a game you’ll be able to see only on FOX6.

According to Packers.com, it will be the second postseason meeting between the Packers and Cowboys in the last three years (2014 NFC Divisional) and the eighth meeting all-time in the playoffs. While Green Bay leads the regular season series, 14-13, Dallas leads the postseason series, 4-3.

In the AFC, the Houston Texans will square up against the New England Patriots on Saturday evening — and the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Kansas City to meet the Chiefs on Sunday evening.