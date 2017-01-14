MPD: Multiple injuries reported after vehicle crashes into bus shelter near 27th and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Authorities are investigating after several people were hurt when a vehicle struck a bus shelter near 27th and Wisconsin.
Milwaukee police say the crash occurred Friday, January 13th.
It is believed at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.
According to police, several people were taken to the hospital following the crash, some with serious injuries.
An accident construction team is still investigating.
No other details have been released.
