Bonding over big Packers game: The Brass Alley welcomes fans, hosts meet-up for new friends

Posted 9:19 pm, January 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:02PM, January 15, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- They bonded over a big Green Bay Packers WIN! Fans from all over cheered on the Packers and made new friends at The Brass Alley in downtown Milwaukee. The Packers head to Atlanta to face the Falcons Sunday, January 22nd after their big 34-31 WIN over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 15th.

More than 100 gathered at The Brass Alley Sunday -- some of them meeting for the first time.

It was a nail-biter of a game, and every cheer and gasp brought strangers a little closer together.

Brian Weston

Brian Weston

"I`m thinking Super Bowl!" Brian Weston, bar manager at The Brass Alley said.

Sunday's Packers' VICTORY over the Cowboys should've come with a warning for anyone with a heart condition!

"Rodgers said 'we`re going to win them all' and here we are, you know?!" Jacob Welker said.

The Brass Alley

At The Brass Alley Sunday, there was another winning play unfolding -- new friendships.

"This gentleman here I`ve never met before in my life!"  Brittanie McConnell said.

The Brass Alley

The Brass Alley hosted a meet-up for members of the online group "New Friends Milwaukee." Those hoping to expand their circle of green and gold pals came to enjoy the game.

"I`m meeting a ton of people!" Welker said.

Welker and his girlfriend came up from Kenosha to cheer for their team, and what a game it was!

The Brass Alley

"Just keep doing what you`re doing! Keep on rolling!" Welker said.

While there were moments of uncertainty, Packers' pride prevailed!

Bar manager Brian Weston said that's what makes this whole season so memorable.

The Brass Alley

"Instead of just cruising through the season and winning every game or slumping through the season and losing every game, that up and down -- it builds the momentum and excitement," Weston said.

Sunday's game came at a critical time for Milwaukee bar owners, who said it was a difficult December with many snowy weekends.

