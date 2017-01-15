× BREAKING: Shooting victim taken to hospital after showing up at Cousin’s restaurant

GERMANTOWN — Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a Cousins Subs restaurant Sunday evening, January 15th.

It happened around 7:00 p.m., Germantown police said in a post to their Facebook page.

Police said the male victim appeared at the Cousin’s restaurant on Pilgrim Road seeking aid after suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance — conscious and alert when transported.

Police said an investigation has revealed the shooting did not happen in Germantown.

The investigation was turned over to Menomonee Falls Police Department.

