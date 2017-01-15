Winter Weather ADVISORY takes effect Monday morning for ALL of SE WI

BREAKING: Shooting victim taken to hospital after showing up at Cousin’s restaurant

Posted 9:04 pm, January 15, 2017, by , Updated at 09:12PM, January 15, 2017
Germantown police

GERMANTOWN — Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a Cousins Subs restaurant Sunday evening, January 15th.

It happened around 7:00 p.m., Germantown police said in a post to their Facebook page.

Police said the male victim appeared at the Cousin’s restaurant on Pilgrim Road seeking aid after suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance — conscious and alert when transported.

Police said an investigation has revealed the shooting did not happen in Germantown.

The investigation was turned over to Menomonee Falls Police Department.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s