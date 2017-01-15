Caught on camera: Seattle news team captures officers racing to save life of man who overdosed

SEATTLE, Washington — A television station in Seattle caught some life-saving police work on camera.

A news team from KCPQ was interviewing officers about the heroin crisis Sunday, January 15th when a call came in about a man overdosing on heroin a block-and-a-half away.

Officers rushed to the scene and administered the drug Naloxone, or Narcan.

It wasn’t clear at first whether the man would make it, but after a few minutes, he opened his eyes, got up and walked away — refusing medical attention.

“We found him slumped over in the alley way he had very gray colored skin. His eyes had kind of rolled up into the back of his head,” Deputy Thomas Liu with the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, who introduced himself as Dylan, later said he’s been on heroin for a few years. He said heroin was his drug of choice because it’s the strongest.