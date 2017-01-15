Winter Weather ADVISORY takes effect Monday morning for majority of SE WI

Divisional round in Arlington, Texas: Green Bay Packers face Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 01: Dak Prescott #4 warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The winner will face the Atlanta Falcons. The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys face off Sunday afternoon, January 15th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in a divisional round playoff game.

Kickoff was set for 3:40 p.m., and this was a game you could watch ONLY ON FOX6!

According to Packers.com, the following players were declared inactive for Sunday’s game:

Green Bay Packers

6 QB Joe Callahan
24 CB Quinten Rollins
44 RB James Starks
68 T Kyle Murphy
73 C/G JC Tretter
87 WR Jordy Nelson
91 LB Jayrone Elliott

Starting lineup change: #17 Davante Adams will start at wide receiver for Nelson.

Dallas Cowboys

3 QB Mark Sanchez
23 CB Leon McFadden
46 RB Alfred Morris
53 LB Mark Nzeocha
64 G Jonathan Cooper
76 DE Richard Ash

As play got underway at AT&T Stadium Sunday, the Packers won the coin toss and opted to defer. The Giants would start with the ball.

The first team to score Sunday afternoon was the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys’ kicker Dan Bailey was good on a 50-yard field goal, bringing the score to 3-0 with 11:23 left in the first quarter.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 01: Dan Bailey #5 of the Dallas Cowboys kicks off against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Dan Bailey

The Packers quickly answered — with a 34-yard pass from Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers to Richard Rodgers for a TOUCHDOWN!

With that, the Packers were in the LEAD — 7-3.

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 03: Richard Rodgers #82 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball on his way to scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 3, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Richard Rodgers

