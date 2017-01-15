× Divisional round in Arlington, Texas: Green Bay Packers face Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas — The winner will face the Atlanta Falcons. The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys face off Sunday afternoon, January 15th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in a divisional round playoff game.

Kickoff was set for 3:40 p.m., and this was a game you could watch ONLY ON FOX6!

According to Packers.com, the following players were declared inactive for Sunday’s game:

Green Bay Packers

6 QB Joe Callahan

24 CB Quinten Rollins

44 RB James Starks

68 T Kyle Murphy

73 C/G JC Tretter

87 WR Jordy Nelson

91 LB Jayrone Elliott

Starting lineup change: #17 Davante Adams will start at wide receiver for Nelson.

Dallas Cowboys

3 QB Mark Sanchez

23 CB Leon McFadden

46 RB Alfred Morris

53 LB Mark Nzeocha

64 G Jonathan Cooper

76 DE Richard Ash

As play got underway at AT&T Stadium Sunday, the Packers won the coin toss and opted to defer. The Giants would start with the ball.

The first team to score Sunday afternoon was the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys’ kicker Dan Bailey was good on a 50-yard field goal, bringing the score to 3-0 with 11:23 left in the first quarter.

The Packers quickly answered — with a 34-yard pass from Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers to Richard Rodgers for a TOUCHDOWN!

With that, the Packers were in the LEAD — 7-3.