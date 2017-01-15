Pizza, homemade potato chips, appetizers, decor & more! Sendik’s has what you need for your Packers party

Posted 1:17 pm, January 15, 2017, by , Updated at 01:18PM, January 15, 2017
Sendik's Food Market homemade potato chips

MEQUON — The Green Bay Packers in the playoffs means lots of Packers parties, and Sendik’s Food Market in Mequon has everything you need!

FOX6’s Julie Collins was out at Sendik’s on Sunday morning, January 15th ahead of the big Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys divisional round playoff matchup in Texas Sunday afternoon.

When you’re watching the Packers, you of course need some delicious snacks and drinks to enjoy!

Julie and the folks at Sendik’s made some pizza, took a look at all the green and gold decor that can take your Packers party up a notch, made some of Sendik’s popular homemade potato chips — and discussed appetizer options like chicken wings and taco dip!

WATCH:

Kickoff was set for 3:40 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

