Wanted in double homicide, Terry Strickland, 1 of FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives now in custody

MILWAUKEE — 24-year-old Terry Strickland, one of the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives has been arrested, FOX6 News has learned.

Strickland was wanted by the FBI after a double fatal shooting in Milwaukee in July.

Terry Strickland

Investigators said on July 17th, a fight between a group of seven or eight men ended when Strickland started shooting near 26th and Hopkins on Milwaukee’s north side.

Maurice Brown Jr. and Michael Reed were shot and died from their injuries.

Strickland has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide.

According to the FBI, an arrest warrant was issued for Strickland on July 28th.

On October 7th, he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and a federal arrest warrant was issued.

Again — Strickland is now in custody. We expect to learn more Sunday afternoon when officials hold a press conference to announce Strickland’s arrest.

