“We will see chaos:” Democrats host rallies in support of Affordable Care Act

January 15, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Rallies were held across the country Sunday, January 15th to support the Affordable Care Act, including here in Wisconsin.

Democrats staged the rallies to resist Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to overturn and replace the ACA.

Last week, Republicans in Congress began the process of repealing it, using a budget maneuver that requires a bare majority in the Senate.

"Whether it's behind closed doors or in public, my Republican colleagues are beginning to express their concerns that if they do indeed repeal it, we will see chaos," Senator Tammy Baldwin said.

The Affordable Care Act has delivered health coverage to about 20 million people.

It has also been saddled with problems, such as rapidly rising premiums and large co-payments.

