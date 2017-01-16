38-year-old man charged, accused of killing father of 3 in Kenosha as he borrowed vacuum from neighbor

KENOSHA — Kenosha police say they have the guy who shot and killed a father of three.
It happened on August 21st at 24th Avenue and 67th Street in Kenosha
Police said 39-year-old Bernard Reavers, a father of three young children, died on August 27th as a result of injuries suffered in the shooting.
Neighbors said Reavers may have walked in on a burglary in progress. He was apparently trying to borrow a vacuum from his neighbor.
38-year-old Michael Cina faces one count of first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, one count of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.
Cina is already in custody for an unrelated crime.
42.573208 -87.837969