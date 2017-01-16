MILWAUKEE -- With the new year comes new fitness goals. AT&T's Nathan Fricke visited the WakeUp Studios with some great gadgets to help stay on track this year.
Boost your gym session with an AT&T fitness tracker
-
Fitness trackers and weight loss
-
Maintain your fitness goals throughout the new year, but how?
-
Exercise & fitness for all ages: Stay in shape all year at Elite Sports Club
-
A new fitness regime has come to Waukesha just in time to fight off those extra holiday pounds
-
Looking to drop some pounds? Burn Boot Camp is a fitness center just for women
-
-
“Fitness for every kid:” Milwaukee students celebrate International Walk to School Day
-
Do you have a New Year’s fitness goal? Contact 6 looks at technology to help your workouts
-
4 Cool Gadgets from CES 2017
-
Playboy model who shared body-shaming photo from locker room charged with invasion of privacy
-
$85 billion mega-merger: AT&T, Time Warner deal faces tough regulatory fight
-
-
“Never had stuff like this before:” New fitness center at Lincoln Center of the Arts thanks to $100K grant
-
Bride ‘ashamed’ of proposal pics loses 110 pounds before wedding
-
“He inspires people:” Man with Down syndrome launches fitness class for those with special needs