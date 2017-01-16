Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for ALL of SE WI

Milwaukee police: 18-year-old man arrested in connection to 57th and Hadley homicide

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old man that happened on Wednesday, January 11th, on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a report of a subject down at 57th and Hadley. Upon arrival, they located a 20-year-old man who had been shot and was unresponsive. The victim was identified as Kyle Weary.

Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man related to this homicide.

The case has been sent to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

No other details have been released.

