× Milwaukee’s iconic Glorioso’s Italian Market is expanding

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s iconic Glorioso’s Italian Market is expanding. The family owned business announced Monday, January 16th, the original Brady Street location will be developed into a multi-space where people can come together to celebrate.

The renovation will include space for hands-on cooking classes, demonstrations, expanded kitchens for increased catering and food production, and an event space to support the numerous food and beverage opportunities.

Both the design of the interior and renovation of the exterior was created by Mehmert Store Services located in Pewaukee, and Stack Design Group of Milwaukee.

“We are working closely with the family to create a unique interior and historical preservation on the exterior façade to create a one of a kind space that provides a platform for the many food & beverage events to take place,” said Dan Prahl of Mehmert Store Services.

“Mehmert Store Services did a great job in designing Glorioso’s Italian Market, and we want to be sure that we capture the same old school charm and ambiance in the new project. We are also excited to have Stack Design Group involved, given their expertise in restoring historically significant buildings,” General Manager Michael Glorioso said.

Interior demolition of the store began in January. The original location, at 1020 East Brady Street will be under construction through the first half of 2017.