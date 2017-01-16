× Packers advance to NFC Championship Game: You can take part in the celebration all week long!

GREEN BAY — With the Green Bay Packers advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in three years, the organization is inviting fans to join the team this week in preparing for the Packers-Falcons matchup Sunday, January 22nd.

According to Packers officials, this year is the eighth straight year the Packers are participating in the postseason, and with different fan initiatives set for each day this week, fans can celebrate and join in on the playoff excitement.

To kick off the week with Mailing Monday, fans of all ages are encouraged to send mail to the team through the “Letters to Lambeau” program, presented by Cenex®. Letters and drawings submitted may be featured on Packers.com, through the Packers’ social media accounts and near the locker room for players to see.

Those interested in submitting letters or drawings can do so HERE.

Submissions can be sent through email at letterstolambeau@packers.com, dropped off at the Lambeau Field Atrium at the guest services desk or the Packers Pro Shop, or mailed to Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

The next day, Paint the Town Tuesday, will help demonstrate Packers pride throughout Wisconsin. The initiative will expand to Milwaukee this week, and fans in the Milwaukee area are encouraged to keep an eye out for “Get Loud Lambeau” window cling stickers outside of local businesses, schools and public buildings.

On Wednesday, fans can participate in Win It Wednesday, with opportunities throughout the day to win Packers gear and giveaway items through the Packers’ social media accounts. Fans can win prizes such as a pair of tickets to Sunday’s game, a Randall Cobb-signed jersey, a Packers custom jersey and a Get Loud Lambeau prize package.

The following day, Thank You Thursday, the team will show fans how grateful they are for the constant and unwavering support of the Packers community. Videos, photographs and selected messages from the “Letters to Lambeau” initiative will be posted on Packers.com and through the Packers’ social media accounts throughout the day to express the organization’s appreciation for Packers fans.

On Friday, fans are asked to celebrate Green and Gold Friday by wearing green and gold or Packers gear at school, at work, in their homes and in the community.

The Packers are also inviting fans to keep the celebration going on Saturday in Atlanta for a free Packers Everywhere Pep Rally. The festivities will take place at 5:00 p.m. at Park Tavern, located at 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and Packers alumni Don Majkowski, Ezra Johnson and David Whitehurst will meet with fans at the event and attendees will have the opportunity to win various Packers giveaway items. Packers.com’s Mike Spofford and Wes Hodkiewicz will preview the next day’s game to conclude the event.