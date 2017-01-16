Speaker Ryan says he and President-elect Trump “on the same page” on Obamacare replacement

JANESVILLE — House Speaker Paul Ryan said he knows exactly what is in President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

With President-elect Trump saying he’ll deliver “coverage for everybody,” Speaker Ryan is pledging “universal access” to health insurance coverage.

To those who see a difference, Ryan said he and President-elect Trump are “on the same page.”

“We`re working on it all together. It`s not his or ours. It`s together we`re working on it. We have working groups that have been working on this all along,” Ryan said.

Ryan said under the Republican plan, anyone who wants insurance will be able to get it.

As they take steps to repeal the law known as Obamacare, GOP leaders haven’t announced what specifically will take its place.

“Our entire premise has always been, we want to give people access to affordable coverage regardless of whether you have a pre-existing condition or not,” Ryan said.

Democrats are defending the current law at rallies, including on on Sunday, January 15th in Milwaukee.

“Protect health care coverage. Don`t make America sick again,” Senator Tammy Baldwin said.

Democrats say Republicans will create “chaos” for 200,000 Wisconsinites who are getting coverage through Obamacare, but insurance premiums are on the rise.

Ryan said he expects replacement legislation within 100 days, and said the changes will take time.

“The Trump administration isn`t even in office yet. We don`t even have a secretary of Health and Human Services showing us how long the transition`s going to take. But however long that transition`s going to take, we`re going to make sure that the rug doesn`t get pulled out from under people, and that`s something we want to make very clear,” Ryan said.

President-elect Trump told The Washington Post Saturday, January 14th that costs will be “much less expensive” under his plan.