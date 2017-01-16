× Waukesha police quickly arrest suspect after Lares Fashions on W. Main robbed

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police quickly arrested a suspect after a robbery at Lares Fashions Monday afternoon, January 16th.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. at the store on W. Main Street near Gaspar Street.

Police said officers responded to the store for a robbery in progress, and learned a male suspect had entered the store, demanded money and then passed him a note asking whether the clerk understood the demand.

The clerk refused to give the male any money and the suspect eventually left the store.

A few minutes later, responding officers located a male that matched the description of the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Waukesha man was arrested and transported to the Waukesha County Jail where he is awaiting formal charges.