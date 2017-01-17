Colo, the world’s oldest zoo gorilla, dies at 60

Posted 10:00 am, January 17, 2017, by
colo

COLUMBUS, Ohio —  Colo, the world’s oldest zoo gorilla, has died, according to The Columbus Zoo. Colo had celebrated her historic 60th birthday last month surrounded by thousands of fans.

The zoo posted on its Facebook page:

“It is with great sadness we report that the oldest gorilla in the world, Colo, passed away in her sleep overnight. Colo was the first gorilla born in human care and she exceeded her normal life expectancy by more than two decades.”

Tom Stalf, Columbus Zoo president and CEO, went on to say, “At the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium our mantra is to touch the heart to teach the mind. Colo touched the hearts of generations of people who came to see her and those that cared for her over her long lifetime. She was an ambassador for gorillas and inspired people to learn more about the critically endangered species and motivated them to protect gorillas in their native habitat.”

According to the zoo, Colo was the mother three, grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 12 and great-great grandmother of three.

There will be an ‘In Memoriam’ banner at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for anyone who wishes to share their condolences with staff and the gorillas starting tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s