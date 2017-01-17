Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred late Monday night, January 16th and early Tuesday morning, January 17th.

The first shooting occurred near 35th and Rohr around 11:00 p.m.

Police say the 23-year-old man was shot while riding in a vehicle with a 24-year-old man. After the shooting, the 24-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree — he was slightly injured.

The 23-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot injury. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting suspect(s) were believed to be in another vehicle, which fled the scene.

Police say their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is ongoing.

The second shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. near 76th and Denver.

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot inside a residence by a male suspect who fled the scene after the shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

Police say the investigation into the circumstances that led to the shooting and identification of the suspect is ongoing.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.