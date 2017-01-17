Racine police need your help in search for missing 15-year-old girl

RACINE — Racine police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

15-year-old Maricella Chairez was reported missing to the Racine Police Department on Monday, January 16th.

Maricella is 15 years old, 5’04” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with honey blond hair and dark brown eyes. Maricella was last seen wearing brown and black sweatpants, a white and black shirt, and a gray jacket.

If anyone knows of Maricella’s whereabouts please call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.