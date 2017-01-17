Racine police need your help in search for missing 15-year-old girl

Posted 9:49 am, January 17, 2017, by , Updated at 09:53AM, January 17, 2017
Maricella Chairez

Maricella Chairez

RACINE — Racine police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

15-year-old Maricella Chairez was reported missing to the Racine Police Department on Monday, January 16th.

Maricella is 15 years old, 5’04” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with honey blond hair and dark brown eyes. Maricella was last seen wearing brown and black sweatpants, a white and black shirt, and a gray jacket.

If anyone knows of Maricella’s whereabouts please call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s