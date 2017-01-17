× Trial begins for Jose Ferreira, accused in 1982 death of Carrie Ann Jopek

MILWAUKEE — A jury trial begins Tuesday, January 17th for Jose Ferreira — charged in connection with the disappearance and death of a seventh-grade girl who went missing back in 1982.

In September 1983, police earthed the body of Carrie Ann Jopek, buried underneath a neighbor’s back porch on the city’s south side

Jose Ferreira Jr. is charged with second degree murder/felony commission in this case.

“He did have intercourse with her while she was dead,” Jopek’s mother, Carolyn Tousignant said.

Tousignant tells FOX6 News she’s disgusted and angered by what she’s learned about her daughter’s death.

Prosecutors say Ferreira and Jopek were at a house party, and they were about to go down into the basement when Jopek said: “I don’t know if this is a good idea.”

She had second thoughts,” Tousignant said.

Reports say that’s when Ferreira looked at her sternly and said: “You are going downstairs” — before pushing Jopek down the stairs and having “his way with her.”

“Thought she was unconscious,” Tousignant said.

After realizing her neck was broken, Ferreira then opened the basement door, grabbed a small shovel and buried Jopek underneath the neighbor’s porch.

A year later, Jopek’s body was found by a carpenter doing construction work.

Prosecutors say 33 years after Jopek’s death, Ferreira Jr. confessed to his wife, who contacted police.

Charges were filed against Ferreira in October of 2015.