Up for auction: YOU could own a piece of legendary Green Bay Packers’ Head Coach Vince Lombardi’s legacy!

GREEN BAY — YOU could own a piece of legendary Green Bay Packers’ Head Coach Vince Lombardi’s legacy by bidding on some of his most coveted pieces — up for auction!
SCP Auctions is offering collectors a chance to own items consigned directly to SCP Auctions by Lombardi’s only son — Vince Lombardi Jr.
The auction, part of SCP Auctions’ Winter Premier online auction, opened on January 4th — and bidding runs through January 21st.
“We are pleased to share some of these mementos with serious football collectors,” Vince Lombardi Jr. said in a press release issued by SCP Auctions.
Items up for auction include Lombardi’s 1956 New York Giants World Champions 10K gold ring.
Other items include:
- A Patek Philippe wristwatch presented to Lombardi on “George Halas Night — September 25th, 1968 by the Chicago Athletic Association
- A specially-designed Bishop’s Charities Game (Packers vs. Giants, August 10th, 1968 Bulova wristwatch
- A 1960s Green Bay Packers World Champions 14K gold and diamond cuff link
- A 1961 congratulatory telegram from United States President John F. Kennedy
“It is truly an honor for SCP Auctions to put these items up for bid on behalf of the Lombardi family,” David Kohler, SCP Auctions president said in the release.
CLICK HERE to view items up for auction, or to place your bid.
Below is Vince Lombardi’s biography, courtesy his website — VinceLombardi.com.
“Vincent Thomas Lombardi is arguably the greatest football coach of all time, and is on the short list of history’s greatest coaches, regardless of sport. His ability to teach, motivate and inspire players helped turn the Green Bay Packers into the most dominating NFL team in the 1960s.
The oldest of five children, Vince Lombardi was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 11, 1913. As the son of an Italian immigrant, Lombardi was raised in a strict Catholic household. In 1928, at the age of 15, Lombardi entered the Cathedral College of Immaculate Conception to study for the priesthood. Deciding on a different career path two years later, Lombardi transferred to St. Francis Preparatory and starred as fullback on the football team. Upon graduation, Lombardi attended Fordham University and starred on the football team, where he was a member of Fordham’s famed “Seven Blocks of Granite”. After graduating magna cum laude from Fordham in 1937, Lombardi attended law school in the evenings while working for a finance company during the day. Lombardi once again shifted gears, deciding to take a teaching and assistant football coaching position at St. Cecilia High School in Englewood, New Jersey. During his successful 8-year stint at St. Cecelia, Lombardi married Marie Planitz in 1940 (with whom he had two children, Vince Jr. and Susan).
Lombardi joined the coaching staff at his alma mater, Fordham University, in 1947 and enjoyed a two-year run there. But Lombardi couldn’t resist the opportunity to continue his coaching career at West Point in 1949, while learning under the direction of the great Red Blaik. It was during this time as an assistant to Blaik that Lombardi identified and developed what became the hallmark of his great teams……simplicity and execution. He developed a reputation for being a tireless workaholic, a trait that helped Lombardi land a position as assistant coach in the NFL for the New York Giants. During his five years with the Giants, Lombardi helped lead the Giants to five winning seasons, culminating with the league championship in 1956.
Lombardi became a hot commodity in the coaching arena, accepted the head coaching position and signed a five-year contract with the Green Bay Packers in January 1959. From the outset, Lombardi established himself as a coach firmly in charge. He conducted grueling training camps and demanded absolute dedication and effort from his players. His hard-edged style turned the Packers into the most envied and successful franchise in the 1960’s, leading them to five NFL Championships, including victories in Super Bowl I and II, and solidified Lombardi’s status as the greatest football coach in history. After a two year break from coaching, Lombardi returned to lead the Washington Redskins in 1969, promptly leading them to their first winning season in more than a decade.
Tragedy struck as Lombardi was diagnosed with an aggressive form of colon cancer in June 1970, and died a short ten weeks later on September 3, 1970 at the age of 57. A beloved national icon, thousands of people attended two separate funerals. Shortly after his death, Lombardi was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as well as honored by the NFL by having his name adorn the trophy awarded to the Super Bowl champion each year.”