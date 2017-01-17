× Up for auction: YOU could own a piece of legendary Green Bay Packers’ Head Coach Vince Lombardi’s legacy!

GREEN BAY — YOU could own a piece of legendary Green Bay Packers’ Head Coach Vince Lombardi’s legacy by bidding on some of his most coveted pieces — up for auction!

SCP Auctions is offering collectors a chance to own items consigned directly to SCP Auctions by Lombardi’s only son — Vince Lombardi Jr.

The auction, part of SCP Auctions’ Winter Premier online auction, opened on January 4th — and bidding runs through January 21st.

“We are pleased to share some of these mementos with serious football collectors,” Vince Lombardi Jr. said in a press release issued by SCP Auctions.

Items up for auction include Lombardi’s 1956 New York Giants World Champions 10K gold ring.

Other items include:

A Patek Philippe wristwatch presented to Lombardi on “George Halas Night — September 25th, 1968 by the Chicago Athletic Association

A specially-designed Bishop’s Charities Game (Packers vs. Giants, August 10th, 1968 Bulova wristwatch

A 1960s Green Bay Packers World Champions 14K gold and diamond cuff link

A 1961 congratulatory telegram from United States President John F. Kennedy

“It is truly an honor for SCP Auctions to put these items up for bid on behalf of the Lombardi family,” David Kohler, SCP Auctions president said in the release.

CLICK HERE to view items up for auction, or to place your bid.

Below is Vince Lombardi’s biography, courtesy his website — VinceLombardi.com.