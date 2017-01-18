× Driver stabbed multiple times during attempted carjacking; suspects sought

NEW BERLIN — New Berlin police are searching for two suspects in connection with a stabbing and attempted carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning, January 18th.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. near the intersection of S. Calhoun Road and W. Glendale Dr. in New Berlin.

According to police, the victim’s car was struck from behind by the suspect vehicle. When the victim pulled over and exited his vehicle, one of the suspects tried to enter the victim’s vehicle and flee the scene.

Officials say there was a physical altercation between the victim and one of the suspects.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and was transported to a hospital by New Berlin Fire Department Paramedics.

The suspects fled south on Calhoun Road from Glendale Drive in the original vehicle they had been driving.

The suspects were described as two black males in their early 20s. Their vehicle was described as a late 1990s to early 2000s mini-van. It could be purple or gray, and has tinted windows.