MILWAUKEE — Authorities are searching for Davonte Harris, an inmate confined at Marshall Sherrer Correctional Center, who walked away from a work release site on Wednesday, January 18th.

The incident has been reported to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Harris is described as a black male, 5’7″ tall, 148 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Davonte Harris should immediately contact law enforcement.