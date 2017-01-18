× Winner goes to the SUPER BOWL! Packers, Falcons to face off in NFC Championship Game

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 22nd after their BIG 34-31 WIN over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 15th in Arlington.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Sunday — and it’s a game you can watch ONLY ON FOX6!

The Green Bay Packers are 12-6 on the season; the Falcons 12-5.

The WINNER Sunday HEADS TO THE SUPER BOWL!

According to Packers.com, Sunday will mark the second time the Packers have faced the Falcons this season. Atlanta won the matchup in Week 8 at the Georgia Dome, 33-32.

Sunday’s NFC Championship Game will be the fourth post-season meeting between the Packers and Falcons. Green Bay holds a 2-1 advantage.

The last time these teams met in the post-season was in the 2010 Divisional playoffs — a 48-21 Green Bay victory in Atlanta.

Including the regular and postseason, Green Bay has won four of the last five games against Atlanta — that matchup earlier this season their only loss.

During their last post-season meeting on January 15th, 2011, QB Aaron Rodgers completed 31 of 36 passes (86.1 percent) for 366 yards and three TDs (136.8 passer rating). CB Tramon Williams had two INTs, including one that was returned 70 yards for a TD to end the first half. WR Greg Jennings led all players with eight catches for 101 yards (12.6 avg.) while LB Clay Matthews contributed with two sacks of Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

According to Packers.com, Sunday will be the seventh time the Packers have played in the NFC title contest since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Their first appearance was in 1995 at Dallas — a loss for the Packers.

The following year marked the first title game at Lambeau Field since the “Ice Bowl” — a Packers victory over the Panthers. The Packers would go on to beat New England in the Super Bowl.

The Packers last played in the NFC Championship in 2014 at Seattle — a Packers loss to the Seahawks.

