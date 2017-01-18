× Women who turned the table on would-be carjackers honored by Milwaukee Common Council

MILWAUKEE — Two women credited with helping stop a trio of carjacking thieves in December was honored by the Milwaukee Common Council Wednesday, January 18th.

Miriam Ben-Shalom and Karen Weiss were victims of an attempted carjacking, but proved age can be deceiving.

Ben-Shalom, a retired Army drill sergeant pinned one of the would-be carjackers to the ground, while Weiss used her cane to pull his hood off.

Though the three suspects got away, it was the descriptions the two women gave police that led to their apprehension.

The Milwaukee Common Council recognized them for their bravery.

“What we did was simply the correct thing to do, and I’m a little embarrassed because I don’t know that when you do the right thing you should get a plaque or an award. Just doing the right thing is enough,” Ben-Shalom said.

The three men arrested are facing a combined 31 total charges.

Police are still seeking other suspects in connection with other related carjackings.