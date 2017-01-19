Atlanta is the land of ‘peach tree’ everything: “75 streets have ‘peach’ in them!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Getting around Atlanta if you've never been isn't the easiest! There's no numbered grid when it comes to the city streets. In fact, most streets don the same name -- making navigating difficult.

"People really do get confused with all that," Mark Vaughan said.

Atlanta, Georgia is the land of "Peach Tree" everything!

"Peach Tree Plaza, Peach Tree Street, Peach Tree Building, Peach Tree City -- the city that's 45 minutes south of here. It's 'Peach Tree' everything, yet I have never seen a peach tree around here!" David Moon Jr. said.

Moon Jr. has spent his whole life in Atlanta -- but he loves the Green Bay Packers!

"Clay Matthews all day," Moon Jr. said.

In Packers land, the streets are named after Green Bay Packers legends, but in Atlanta, there are no Falcons legends on the street signs. Instead -- the sweet Georgia peach.

"There are 75 streets in Atlanta that have peach in it," Vaughan said.

Despite the confusion that might pose to both natives and visitors, the focus for both is on Sunday.

"Just looking for that Falcons win on Sunday and feeling peachy about it," Patrick Grayson said.

Ah, yes -- the low-hanging fruit. That's Falcons fans for you!

"I do have some feelings about Packers fans that I can't say on TV," Charles Warren said.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Sunday as the Packers and Falcons face off in the NFC Championship Game. The winner goes to the Super Bowl!