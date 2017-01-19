Controversy brewing: Atlanta bar catering to Green Bay Packers fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- There's a bit of a controversy brewing in Atlanta, and it's all over one bar owner's decision to open his doors to the green and gold nation.

On a busy corner in the mid-town section of Atlanta, sits an old stone building hopping with nightlife.

"They're a great community place to be," said Greg Guhl, lives in Atlanta.

The Park Tavern is getting set to play host to a Green Bay Packers rally on Saturday, January 21st.

That's right, deep in Falcons territory is a Packers oasis.

"If you house Packers fans coming down here, especially with Atlanta fans, it's going to be people butting heads pretty much," said Toni Williams, Falcons fan.

Toni Williams ins't took keen on the idea, but most of the other people FOX6 News spoke with think it's smart for the bar to open its doors to Packer-mania.

"We have southern hospitality here and we want to welcome everyone into our city and make them feel welcome here," said Scott Chafin, lives in Atlanta.

Greg Guhl is called "Mr. Atlanta" by his friends, and even he has some words for Falcons fans now boycotting the Park Tavern.

"They can watch Falcons' games anywhere they want to. There are dozens and dozens and dozens of places to watch football," said Guhl.