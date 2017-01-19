The Packers take on the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. But for fans heading to the game -- there are a lot of fun and tasty things to try while there. Kim Murphy is live in Atlanta check out all they have to offer.
Heading to Atlanta for the big game? FOX6’s Kim Murphy is exploring all the sights
-
FOX6’s Kim Murphy hangs in Atlanta ahead of NFC Championship game
-
“Everything here is awesome!” FOX6’s Stephanie Grady among first to arrive in Atlanta ahead of Packers game
-
Packers advance to NFC Championship Game: You can take part in the celebration all week long!
-
Lambeau Field Atrium will be CLOSED Sunday so employees can enjoy the Packers/Falcons game
-
Packers to host pep rally in Atlanta Saturday evening ahead of big NFC Championship Game
-
-
Winner goes to the SUPER BOWL! Packers, Falcons to face off in NFC Championship Game
-
“They are getting it done!” Ticket prices somewhat reasonable so far for Packers/Falcons matchup
-
Atlanta Falcons beat Seattle Seahawks, advance to NFC Championship Game
-
Falcons get the win vs. Packers, 33-32 after Atlanta touchdown with 31 seconds left in the game
-
NFL Playoff Picture: Packers-Giants winner will head to Dallas to play Cowboys
-
-
Divisional round of NFL playoffs: Next up, Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys
-
Only on FOX6: NFL moves Packers-Falcons game to 3:25 p.m. on Oct. 30
-
On the road again: Green Bay Packers head to Atlanta to face the Falcons