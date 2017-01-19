“I don’t know, you don’t know:” Milwaukee County leaders continue to push for answers about jail deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- Milwaukee County leaders continue to demand answers about the four deaths in the Milwaukee County Jail in 2016. At a County Board committee meeting on Thursday, January 19th, board supervisors say the sheriff still has not released any information about what happened.

Thursday, we learned that the county is just a few signatures away from renewing its contract with the private company that provides medical services for inmates at the jail and the House of Correction.This comes as that very contract is under investigation by county auditors to find out whether the four deaths at the jail were the result of inadequate medical care.

Now, county supervisors want to know: What's going to change?

Nine months since the first of four people died inside the Milwaukee County Jail, County Board supervisors say they remain in the dark about circumstances surrounding each case.

"The whole point is: I don't know, you don't know, we don't know," said County Supervisor Anthony Staskunas.

At Thursday's Judiciary, Safety, and General Services Committee meeting, supervisors criticized the sheriff for not answering their questions about the current internal investigation into the deaths of three inmates as well as a newborn baby.

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is in Washington, D.C., for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

"I mean, sitting here today, I really can't tell you one thing that's being done in the County Jail to correct the situation there," said County Supervisor Peggy West.

"We don't want it to look as though elected officials in Milwaukee County are not concerned about what happened and how it happened," said County Supervisor Willie Johnson, Jr. Committee Chair.

County auditors are also investigation "Armor," the private company that provides medical services to inmates began this month. They're looking into whether the deaths jail were the result of inadequate care.

Thursday, the House of Correction supervisor announced that "Armor" would continue services in 2017. Armor has provided services at both the jail and at the House of Correction since 2013.

"From our case, we haven't really changed anything," said Michael Hafemann, House of Correction.

"I think it's very unfortunate that we were court ordered to get into a contract with these individuals when so many of us on this board adamantly opposed that happening. And then to have it happen and then to have this horrific result. It's really very terrible," West said.

State law does not require the sheriff to allow an outside agency inside the jail. Meanwhile, who lawsuits have been filed against the county involving in-custody deaths.

The Department of Justice is also considering conducting its own investigation.