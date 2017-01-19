“Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump” demands Sheriff Clarke apologize after abuse of power claim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The "Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump" is speaking out against comments made by Milwaukee County Sheriff Clarke on Wednesday, January 18th. The group is demanding that he apologize.

The group's leaders said they'll be in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, January 20th, to protest the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

On Thursday, that same group gathered to discuss one of President-elect Trump's bigger supporters and the remarks he made following an incident with a passenger on an airplane.

"He needs to apologize, absolutely," said Maricela Aguilar Monroy, co-chair of the coalition said.

The group feels Sheriff Clarke crossed a line.

"He has to go out there and verbalize that he is here to protect the people of Milwaukee," said Aguilar Monroy.

A post to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page after a complaint was filed against Sheriff Clarke by 24-year-old Dan Black read: "next time he or anyone else pulls this stunt on a plane they may get knocked out. The sheriff said he does not have to wait for some goof to assault him. He reserves the reasonable right to pre-empt a possible assault."

Black told FOX6 he shook his head at Sheriff Clarke when he saw him dress in Dallas Cowboys attire on a flight to Milwaukee.

"Foolishly I asked him, 'are you Sheriff Clarke?' He responded 'yes,' so I shook my head a little bit. From behind I hear 'you have a problem?' I shook my head again and I kept moving," said Black.

Black claims he was wrongfully questioned when the plane landed, and escorted from the airport.

Those with the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump said they're stunned Clarke used the term "knocked out."

"To threaten somebody he was sworn to protect doesn't make sense in any way," said Aguilar Monroy.

FOX6 emailed Sheriff Clarke for comment on the coalition's criticism. He replied by posting FOX6 reporter Angelica Sanchez's email to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

A separate posting read: "Sheriff Clarke regrets that he cannot attend this juvenile, leftist, anti-cop tantrum. He is pleased that he has their attention however. The sheriff is in Washington to witness the swearing in of our next president Donald J. Trump as we embark on a mission to make America great again! FOX6 continues to be snookered into fake news. Milwaukee deserves better."

The coalition has a different position.

"Remember where you came from. Remember what you were supposed to stand for and what your particular position represents," said Geronimo Chambers, coalition member.

Coalition leaders also spoke Thursday about the growing concern over recent deaths in the Milwaukee County Jail.

The group will be back on Friday to protest the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.