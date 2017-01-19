× NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport: Sources say Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison should be ready for Sunday’s game

ATLANTA — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday, January 18th wide receiver Davante Adams may not practice until Saturday, January 21st because of an ankle injury, the latest question for a receiving group that may also be without Jordy Nelson for the NFC Championship Game.

Adams got hurt, spraining his ankle, in the 34-31 win Sunday, January 15th over the Dallas Cowboys. The third-year wideout had a breakout regular season with 75 catches for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns.

McCarthy said that Adams focused on rehab during practice on Wednesday, as did Nelson. Nelson missed the Cowboys game with injured ribs.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Thursday sources indicate Adams and wide receiver Geronimo Allison, who is dealing with a leg injury, should be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

At this point, the #Packers expect WR Geronimo Allison (leg) and WR Davante Adams (sprained ankle) to be ready for Sunday, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2017

Nelson’s status for the big Packers vs. Falcons NFC Championship matchup Sunday, January 22nd is still up in the air.

Wes Hodkiewicz, staff writer for Packers.com reported Wednesday Nelson confirmed he broke his ribs during the Packers’ 38-13 win over the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8th — after taking a hit from Giants’ safety Leon Hall.

Nelson said Wednesday it was “the worst pain I’ve ever experienced.”

Whether Nelson will play on Sunday vs. the Falcons is a question that hasn’t yet been answered. Nelson said of his rib injury on Wednesday — “it’s day by day, and it’s getting better.”

Nelson led the NFL this season with 14 touchdown catches. He was quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ top target this season with 97 catches for 1,257 yards.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Central Time Sunday in Atlanta.