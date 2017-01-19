× Waukesha police need your help after safe containing 2 chalices stolen from Catholic Church

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police need your help after two distinct chalices were stolen from a Catholic church on January 16th.

The chalices were stolen from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on East Avenue near Arcadian Avenue.

Police responded to the church around 5:00 a.m. after staff members arrived at the church and noticed a safe containing the chalices had been stolen.

The suspect(s) fled prior to police arrival.

If you have any information that could help in this case, you’re asked to contact Waukesha police.