Wausau home decked out in green and gold to honor Packers

WAUSAU, WI — A woman from Wausau, Wisconsin, is proving she’s a true cheesehead. Just look at her house!

You’ll find everything green and gold on Shirley Murkowski’s home on Wausau’s east side.

Shirley and her husband, Erv, bought the home 48 years ago but it’s only been Green Bay Packers themed for about 15.

It started with the siding and a fence, then came the garage and deck with a customized sign reading, “Shirley and Erv’s Haven.”

There are even a few lions, and bears holding “Go Away” signs mixed in!

We like your style! Go Pack Go!