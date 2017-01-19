Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect for majority of SE Wisconsin until noon Friday

Wausau home decked out in green and gold to honor Packers

Posted 8:59 pm, January 19, 2017, by

WAUSAU, WI — A woman from Wausau, Wisconsin, is proving she’s a true cheesehead. Just look at her house!

You’ll find everything green and gold on Shirley Murkowski’s home on Wausau’s east side.

Shirley and her husband, Erv, bought the home 48 years ago but it’s only been Green Bay Packers themed for about 15.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

It started with the siding and a fence, then came the garage and deck with a customized sign reading, “Shirley and Erv’s Haven.”

There are even a few lions, and bears holding “Go Away” signs mixed in!

We like your style! Go Pack Go!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s