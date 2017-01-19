“Alarming spike:” We Energies officials take more than 50 reports of scammers targeting customers

MILWAUKEE — We Energies officials are reporting scammers are hard at work — targeting customers in southeastern Wisconsin.

We Energies officials said as of noon on Thursday, January 19th, they’d taken more than 50 reports of scams, mostly from residential and business customers in the Milwaukee and Menomonee Falls areas.

Most of the business customers that have been targeted are auto body shops and veterinary and dental offices, officials said.

The criminals claim the customers are behind on their bills and may face disconnection unless an immediate payment is made with a pre-paid debit card.

We Energies does not solicit payments in this manner.

If you get a call that sounds suspicious, hang up immediately and call We Energies at 800-242-9137.

Scammers are sophisticated. Using online databases, they know your name and address, and claim to have additional information about your account. Don’t be fooled, officials said.

Over 50 reports of phone scams today mostly in Menomonee Falls & Milwaukee area. Protect yourself with these tips: https://t.co/rUno2z8nvY pic.twitter.com/kshfYWt35I — We Energies (@we_energies) January 19, 2017

The below tips are being offered by We Energies officials so that you don’t fall victim: