“We’re extremely grateful:” Wisconsin Republicans attend inaugural dinner in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- It's the eve of the inauguration and some of the most powerful men in the country are now from Wisconsin. Names like Walker, Ryan and Priebus went to the President-elect Donald Trump's dinner at Union Station in Washington Thursday night, January 19th -- and got a hero's welcome at a Wisconsin reception.

The new White House Chief of Staff, Kenosha's Reince Priebus, greeted Wisconsin Republican VIPs Thursday, at an event near Capitol Hill.

"Honestly, we've talked about this all the time. There's something very special about Wisconsin, and about what was built in Wisconsin," said Priebus.

Priebus told the crowd that overhauling the tax system and healthcare, and defeating ISIS were the top priorities for President-elect Trump. He gave the crowd no details on how Mr. Trump would spend his first day in office.

Speaker Paul Ryan was there, toasting Priebus -- the two are friends. Their relationship will be key to Mr. Trump's agenda in the coming months.

"Let's thank the men and women of the state of Wisconsin who gave their ten electoral votes to Donald J. Trump and allowed him to win the White House," said Ryan.

Governor Scott Walker joined Ryan and Priebus. The three men then went to a dinner hosted by Mr. Trump blocks away.

"I think that Donald Trump won because he was real. I think Donald Trump won because people wanted an anecdote. He provided it, you all did it, and brought us over the finish line -- for that, we're extremely grateful," said Priebus.

Mr. Trump is spending the night in Washington. Friday morning, the area in front of the Capitol that crews have been working so hard to build, will start filling up at 9:00 a.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. Central Time.