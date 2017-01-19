× Woman, child escape home in Fond du Lac, setting off nearly 5-hour standoff; suspect arrested

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police said a woman and her eight-year-old daughter were able to escape after they were held at knife-point in a home prior to a standoff with a suspect.

It happened Wednesday, January 18th, shortly before midnight.

It began when police received information to indicate the woman and her child were being held in the home on Sibley Street by the woman’s estranged boyfriend.

Within 10 minutes of officers’ arrival on scene, the woman and her child were able to exit the home — after the suspect fell asleep.

They were not hurt.

Shortly thereafter, police said the suspect woke up and briefly stepped outside, but immediately retreated back into the home.

A four-and-a-half-hour standoff ensued, prompting a deployment of a SWAT Team.

A robot was deployed into the home to locate and initiate dialog with the suspect.

The SWAT Team later entered the home and began negotiating with the suspect, as a K-9 unit stood by.

The suspect, a 49-year-old man, eventually complied with officer commands and was taken into custody without injury to himself or officers on scene.

He’s now facing numerous charges, including domestic abuse related second degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, and intimidation of a victim.