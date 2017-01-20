“100 days of resistance:” Inauguration protest planned in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Protests are being planned across the country, including here in Milwaukee as President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration approaches. A group will meet in Milwaukee's Red Arrow Park on Friday, January 20th.

Red Arrow Park has been the site of many protests in Milwaukee, and it'll be the setting for an inauguration day march. Organizers said it will be similar to protests after the election.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee police said they're prepared.

After the election on November 8th, protesters voiced their displeasure with President-elect Trump in downtown Milwaukee.

The group behind that protest is planning to speak out once again, as President-elect Trump takes the oath of office.

"Our goal is to prevent attacks against women, immigrants, refugees, LGBTQ folks," Maricela Aguilar Monroy with the Coalition Against Trump said.

Friday's protest will mark the second march organized by this coalition.

During November's protest, there were no major incidents.

Police are preparing, however.

MPD officials told FOX6 News in a statement: "Milwaukee police are planning for potential demonstrations related to Friday's presidential inauguration. MPD will have adequate resources on hand to monitor these demonstrations and ensure public safety."

Organizers said they plan to start at Red Arrow Park and then march around the city -- with different speeches planned.