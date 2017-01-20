Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect for majority of SE Wisconsin until noon Friday

“100 days of resistance:” Inauguration protest planned in Milwaukee

Posted 7:08 am, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 07:11AM, January 20, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Protests are being planned across the country, including here in Milwaukee as President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration approaches. A group will meet in Milwaukee's Red Arrow Park on Friday, January 20th.

Anti-Trump protest in Milwaukee after November electionRed Arrow Park has been the site of many protests in Milwaukee, and it'll be the setting for an inauguration day march. Organizers said it will be similar to protests after the election.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee police said they're prepared.

After the election on November 8th, protesters voiced their displeasure with President-elect Trump in downtown Milwaukee.

The group behind that protest is planning to speak out once again, as President-elect Trump takes the oath of office.

"Our goal is to prevent attacks against women, immigrants, refugees, LGBTQ folks," Maricela Aguilar Monroy with the Coalition Against Trump said.

Friday's protest will mark the second march organized by this coalition.

Anti-Trump protest in downtown Milwaukee

Anti-Trump protest in downtown Milwaukee

During November's protest, there were no major incidents.

Police are preparing, however.

MPD officials told FOX6 News in a statement: "Milwaukee police are planning for potential demonstrations related to Friday's presidential inauguration. MPD will have adequate resources on hand to monitor these demonstrations and ensure public safety."

MPD statement on planned inauguration day protest

Organizers said they plan to start at Red Arrow Park and then march around the city -- with different speeches planned.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments