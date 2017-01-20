“Let’s hope for the best:” Marquette University students react to Trump’s inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A new president, new party and a new vision. Millions watched the transfer of leadership during the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, January 20th. The youth vote was instrumental in getting Mr. Trump to the White House.

After a few short words, a new president is in office.

Cheers followed and cannons burst as those attending the inauguration witnessed President Trump become the 45th President of the United States. Meanwhile, those viewing the event on television watched intently as history was made in many ways.

"I can't believe it's real," said Yicel Lechuga, Marquette University student.

"He is not political he is businessman; he is going to run this country like a business," said Wajahat Ali, Marquette University student.

"This could possibly be the most entertaining presidency ever but there is a possibility he could actually do a good job," said Jason Reichard, Marquette University student.

A group of Marquette University students sat together listening, eager to hear plans for the future.

"We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dream," said President Trump.

It was a promising speech.

"I think it's great that he is looking to help deserving communities who may not be doing the best economically. I thought it was great he wants to rebuild our infrastructure," said Lechuga.

"If he can stick to what he said, some very good things, then if he can stick to that we have nothing to worry about," said Ali.

The vibe of trepidation now changed to optimism.

"He's president now, so let's hope for the best," said Lechuga.

Overall, students say they hope President Trump's positive plans come to fruition, and are embracing the change. They say since Mr. Trump says power should be given back to the people, they will continue to have their voices heard.