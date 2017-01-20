Wauwatosa police: Part of human skull believed to be found on lot near Lincoln Elementary School

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police and the Wisconsin DOJ are investigating after what is believed to be part of a human skull was discovered on a lot near Underwood and Milwaukee Avenues Friday, January 20th.

The investigation is taking place across the street from Lincoln Elementary School. Police arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say an excavation crew was working on the basement of the lot when they uncovered what they believed to be bones and skeletal remains.

Authorities sent a picture of what appeared to be the human skull to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, where they indicated the item was indeed likely a human skull.

A Wisconsin Crime Lab investigation unit was called to the scene.

Wauwatosa police tell FOX6 News this is not a skull in the form of what you might see in a museum. It’s visually more of a piece of bone fragment. Officials are still trying to determine what they’re looking at — as it may not be a crime scene as much as an archaeological find.

Authorities say the property has been vacant for several years. There once was a house, but it was knocked down years ago. Only recently did efforts begin to build another house.

Wauwatosa police are handling this investigation.

No other details have been released.

PHOTO GALLERY

FOX6 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story when more information is available.