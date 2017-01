× 6 people left homeless after fire guts Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — Six people are displaced after a fire near 50th and Hadley in Milwaukee early Saturday, January 21st.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house fire just before 1:00 a.m.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor of the home. The people who were living there were able to get out safely.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

