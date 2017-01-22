× Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin supports President Trump appointees James Mattis, John Kelly

MADISON — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is supporting a pair of President Donald Trump’s appointees.

Baldwin said Friday, January 20th that she backs Gen. James Mattis for secretary of the Defense Department and retired Gen. John Kelly for Secretary of Homeland Security. The Senate was to vote on their confirmations Friday.

Baldwin says in a release she has “deep respect” for Mattis’ military service. She says “because he knows the costs of war, I am hopeful that he will provide a strong and principled voice within the next administration.”

Baldwin says Kelly’s service record “speaks to his commitment to keep our nation safe.” She says she is confident that Kelly understands cybersecurity threats facing the country as well as the opioid and heroin problems in America and Wisconsin.