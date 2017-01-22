FOX6’s Stephanie Grady gets look at new $1.5B Mercedes-Benz Stadium: “Not much bigger than this!”

ATLANTA, Georgia — During the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons Sunday, January 22nd, the noise level from football fans at the Georgia Dome was at an all-time high. It was also the last time for Falcons fans to make that noise in the stadium. After 25 years, the Falcons said goodbye to the Georgia Dome, and the building’s final NFL game was a big one.

The Georgia Dome, which is the only facility in the world to host the Olympics, Super Bowl and Final Four, will be replaced by the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is under construction next door.

The Georgia Dome’s final event — Monster Jam — is scheduled for March 5th.

Later this year, the building will be demolished. In its place, current plans are for a surface parking lot and green space.

What will remain is a spot jam-packed full of memories.

The Georgia Dome opened in 1992.

Construction on the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium started three years ago. Just 80 feet from Atlanta’s Georgia Dome sits the Falcons’ new roost.

“There’s not much bigger than this!” Scott Jenkins, Mercedes-Benz Stadium GM said.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is an engineering marvel.

Kenosha native Scott Jenkins is a UW graduate and now the general manager of the new stadium.

“The striking thing here is to get a look at the halo, the opening, the roof of that massive structure,” Jenkins said.

The world’s largest crane, made in Manitowoc will lift retractable panels, creating a one-of-a-kind blossoming effect.

“Miller Park is a great building with a really cool roof. This is another one that’s really unique,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins worked on Miller Park and said the Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s roof looks more complex, but it’s actually quite simple.

“It’s on two rails in a straight fashion, but the appearance is something that’s twisting and turning as you see it,” Jenkins said.

With two million square feet of space and the largest video board there is, the price tag sits at a mere $1.5 billion.

