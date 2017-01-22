Winner goes to the SUPER BOWL: Packers, Falcons face off in NFC Championship Game

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, Georgia — The Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons face off Sunday, January 22nd in the NFC Championship Game in the Georgia Dome — and the winner GOES TO THE SUPER BOWL!
Kickoff was set for 2:05 p.m. in Atlanta — a game you could watch ONLY ON FOX6!
The Packers’ injured wide receivers — Jordy Nelson (ribs), Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (leg) WERE expected to play Sunday.
The Packers on Sunday announced the below inactives for the game:
- QB Joe Callahan
- WR Max McCaffrey
- CB Herb Waters
- FB Joe Kerridge
- RB James Starks
- T Kyle Murphy
- DT Christian Ring
As this game got underway in Atlanta — the Packers won the coin toss and opted to defer.
33.757690
-84.400828