Winner goes to the SUPER BOWL: Packers, Falcons face off in NFC Championship Game

Posted 1:52 pm, January 22, 2017, by , Updated at 02:04PM, January 22, 2017
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons face off Sunday, January 22nd in the NFC Championship Game in the Georgia Dome — and the winner GOES TO THE SUPER BOWL!

Kickoff was set for 2:05 p.m. in Atlanta — a game you could watch ONLY ON FOX6!

The Packers’ injured wide receivers — Jordy Nelson (ribs), Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (leg) WERE expected to play Sunday.

The Packers on Sunday announced the below inactives for the game:

  • QB Joe Callahan
  • WR Max McCaffrey
  • CB Herb Waters
  • FB Joe Kerridge
  • RB James Starks
  • T Kyle Murphy
  • DT Christian Ring

As this game got underway in Atlanta — the Packers won the coin toss and opted to defer.

