× Winner goes to the SUPER BOWL: Packers, Falcons face off in NFC Championship Game

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons face off Sunday, January 22nd in the NFC Championship Game in the Georgia Dome — and the winner GOES TO THE SUPER BOWL!

Kickoff was set for 2:05 p.m. in Atlanta — a game you could watch ONLY ON FOX6!

The Packers’ injured wide receivers — Jordy Nelson (ribs), Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (leg) WERE expected to play Sunday.

The Packers on Sunday announced the below inactives for the game:

#Packers WR Jordy Nelson (ribs) is expected to play today, per @StaceyDales & me. So are Davante Adams (ankle) & Geronimo Allison (leg). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2017

#Packers WR Jordy Nelson, expected to play with fractured ribs, ordered military-grade kevlar padding from @UnequalTech, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2017

QB Joe Callahan

WR Max McCaffrey

CB Herb Waters

FB Joe Kerridge

RB James Starks

T Kyle Murphy

DT Christian Ring

The NFC Championship Game is almost here! Go inside the #Packers team huddle before kickoff. #GoPackGo #GBvsATL pic.twitter.com/lsHsYjF4jg — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 22, 2017

As this game got underway in Atlanta — the Packers won the coin toss and opted to defer.