“Every wish came true:” 92-year-old former bellman surprised with weekend stay at The Pfister

MILWAUKEE -- It was the surprise of a lifetime! After years of serving others, a former bellman at The Pfister was able to put his feet up, as he was a guest at the iconic hotel, vs. an employee.

"This is all new! It was old, antique -- older than I was," Casimir Piwonski said.

92-year-old Piwonski this weekend strolled through The Pfister Hotel -- taking a trip down memory lane.

"I never forget this," Piwonski said.

Over time, things have changed in the luxury hotel since he worked there in the early 1940s.

"There`s no more barbershop," Piwonski said.

What remains are Piwonski's fond memories and love for the job he did diligently -- serving as a bellman, tending to famed guests.

"Working here was wonderful. I enjoyed working here," Piwonski said.

"He had Clark Gable, Frank Sinatra and Humphrey Bogart. My dad is carrying their bags," Caroline Roeker, Piwonski's daughter said.

"A lot of movie stars, baseball players, New York Yankees, Hank Aaron, Mickey Mantle. Liberace was here. He played the piano for us," Piwonski said.

Piwonski shared some of his favorite memories when he was back at the hotel. This time, he was the guest.

"It was on his bucket list to stay here," Roecker said.

As a birthday gift, his family surprised him with a weekend stay.

"The Pfister Hotel was amazing. Every wish came true!" Piwonski said.

"They definitely rolled out the red carpet for my dad," Roecker said.

"It's amazing, awesome," Piwonski said.

Family members and friends gathered to celebrate a man who enjoyed doing for others. Nearly 75 years later, it was his turn.

"You had to treat them special when they come through the door. You had to treat them the best you could," Piwonski said.