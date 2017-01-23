Governor Scott Walker announces new welfare reform package for Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Scott Walker is releasing a welfare reform package that he says builds upon work done in the 1990s by former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Walker tweeted Monday that the initiative he was announcing will be called “Wisconsin Works for Everyone.” He was to reveal details of the proposal at a series of news conferences around the state.

Thompson was to join Walker for the last stop in the Capitol late Monday afternoon.

Walker promised in his State of the State speech earlier this month to be a national leader in welfare reform, just as Thompson was in the 1990s.

Walker in December wrote to then president-elect Donald Trump asking for more state control over welfare programs, including allowing Wisconsin to require drug tests for some people receiving food stamps.