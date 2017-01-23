Inmate held at Kenosha Co. Detention Center being evaluated for tuberculosis

KENOSHA COUNTY — An inmate being held at the Kenosha County Detention Center is being evaluated for tuberculosis.

According to a statement from Kenosha County Sheriff’s officials, on Friday, January 20th, the inmate experienced shortness of breath and chest pain. The inmate was transported for medical treatment and is being evaluated for tuberculosis.

Sheriff’s officials said previously established departmental policies and procedures in regards to transmission-based illness precautions were immediately implemented.

The inmate was immediately transferred to a medical isolation room within the jail.

The inmates in the dorm in question at the Kenosha County Detention Center along with staff that had contact with the dorm’s inmates are being tested as a precaution.

The inmates in the dorm the inmate was living in were isolated in compliance with Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Policy and Procedure.

These policies are in accordance with CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines in regards to the prevention and control of tuberculosis.

The tuberculosis diagnosis in this case has not been confirmed — and further testing is being conducted, officials said.

Tuberculosis is not easy to transmit to others. It requires close and continued contact with the person with disease.

Simply being in the same room as the person with tuberculosis does not mean you will be infected.

Officials said all Kenosha County Jail inmates are tested with a skin test for tuberculosis soon after admission.

The inmate in question tested negative when that test was conducted.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is working in conjunction with the Kenosha County Division of Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to facilitate the testing procedures to ensure the safety of all personnel and people held in custody.

There is no danger to the community at large, officials said.

More information about tuberculosis can be found HERE.