Man dies at scene of crash near 27th and Layton after suffering possible medical issue

MILWAUKEE — A man died at the scene of a crash Monday evening, January 23rd near 27th and Layton.

Officials with the Greenfield and Milwaukee Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with Milwaukee police.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

A man was injured and died at the scene.

Another driver was hurt, and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the man who died may have suffered some sort of medical issue that resulted in the crash and his death.

