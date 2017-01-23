× Officials ID teens killed after police pursuit with stolen vehicle ends in crash

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, January 23rd identified the two teens who died after a police pursuit with a stolen vehicle ended in a crash near 31st and Capitol Friday evening, January 20th.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 15-year-old Antoine Jones. The passenger is identified as 18-year-old Oscar Rash.

According to police, officials located a Volkswagen Passat taken in an armed robbery that occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday, near 29th and Villard.

Around 8:00 p.m., officers attempted to make a traffic stop of the Volkswagen but the driver refused and sped off. The officers pursued the vehicle.

Officials say at the intersection of 31st and Capitol, the driver of the stolen Volkswagen failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a Chevy Cavalier traveling on 31st Street. The Volkswagen then struck a light pole and sustained severe damage.

The driver of the Chevy suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Authorities recovered a handgun inside the stolen vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.