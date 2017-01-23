State lawmaker wants Milwaukee County sheriff removed

LIVE VIDEO: Press briefing with WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer

Posted 1:58 pm, January 23, 2017
MILWAUKEE — A Democratic state lawmaker wants Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker to remove Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke from office, citing the deaths of four people at his jail last year and “repeated inappropriate” comments.

Milwaukee Rep. David Crowley called for Clarke’s removal in a letter Monday.

Last week, a Milwaukee resident claimed Clarke had deputies question him for 15 minutes because he shook his head at him while boarding a plane. Clarke responded to the complaint by saying the next time someone does something similar “they may get knocked out.”

The jail deaths are under investigation.

Clarke has gained a national profile as an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and has been mentioned as a possible candidate in his administration.

Walker says Clarke and elected officials are “ultimately accountable to the people.”

