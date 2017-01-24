Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for parts of SE Wisconsin (Tues. 9pm – Wed. 6pm)

Giannis Antetokounmpo helps Bucks boost midseason attendance, TV ratings

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 25: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks carries the ball against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at TD Garden on February 25, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks’ breakout star Giannis Antetokounmpo is helping to boost attendance and TV ratings for the team.

Through the Bucks’ first 22 games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, attendance is averaging 15,499 people — nearly a three-percent increase from last season.

Television ratings on FOX Sports Wisconsin are also seeing a boost.

Through the first 41 games, the number of households watching games has increased nine percent.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s has made the list of the NBA’s 15 most popular jerseys. It’s the first time since Gary Payton in 2003 that the Bucks have had one of the 15 most popular jerseys.

The most popular jerseys are as follows, according to the NBA:

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:

  1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
  3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
  4. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
  5. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
  6. Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls
  7. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks
  8. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
  9. Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls
  10. Derrick Rose, New York Knicks
  11. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
  12. James Harden, Houston Rockets
  13. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  14. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  15. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

These results are based on NBAStore.com sales from October 2016 through December 2016.

